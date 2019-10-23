Boelter to celebrate 90th birthday

Ruth Boelter celebrates her 90th birthday Oct. 24.
Ruth is one of seven children born in Salt Lake City. Ruth married Rudy Boelter in 1946 and was married 54 years, with most of their married life spent in Menan. They had five children: Linda Day of Rigby; Rudy Jr. of Menan (deceased); Nancy Geissler of Boise, Doug of Chandler, Ariz.; and Scott of Everett, Wash.
Ruth worked for Idaho Fresh Pak and retired at age 65 around 1994. She and her husband enjoyed golfing and frequented the Jefferson Hills Golf Course. After retirement, the couple moved to St. George, Utah, where Rudy died. Ruth moved back to Rigby three years ago. She loves playing Bingo.
Ruth has 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A private family celebration was held in her honor last weekend.