Rosalie A. Byington of Idaho Falls, formerly of Ririe, will be celebrating her 95th birthday on May 18.
Byington was born in Lima, Mont. in 1926 and in honor of her birthday, the family will celebrate her at a private event.
Rosalie married Ivan W. Byington and together they have six children: Rosa Bassett of Rigby, Ivan (Anna Marie) of Ariz., Michael (Lennie) — deceased, Lewis of Idaho Falls, Sandra (Doug) Boeter of Ariz., and Melvin (Rachel) of Ore.
She also has 24 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Rosalie was a member of the Deaf Club and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoys gardening, crocheting and quilting. She is well known for her smile and personality.