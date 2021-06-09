Casper celebrates 85th birthday

Darwin Wray Casper of Lewisville, will be celebrating his 85th birthday on June 14.
Casper was born in Idaho Falls in 1936, and in honor of his birthday the family will be celebrating with a private event at a later date.
Darwin married Sharon Scott Casper in the Idaho Falls Temple, July 1, 1960. Together they have four children: Lisa (Mike) Bailey of Idaho Falls, Colleen (Robert) Poole of Menan, Peggy (Steve) Fransen of Idaho Falls, and Kevin (Reyna) Casper of Coltman.
He also has seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Darwin is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also enjoys doing rockhound, which is making beautiful jewelry out of gemstones. Darwin also enjoys playing the piano, the organ, and cracking jokes.