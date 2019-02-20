Chase to celebrate 90th birthday

The family of Betty Chase, of Ririe, is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Betty’s home.
Betty married Derwin Chase in Archer.
Over the years Betty worked for the Ririe School Lunch Program, where she made all of the food from scratch. She is active in The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and has served in many stake and ward positions.
She enjoys painting, making quilts, baking and spending time with her best friend Patty Landon and her family.