Christensen to celebrate 80th birthday

The family of Nina Barney Christensen, of Shelley, is celebrating her 80th birthday with a party from 1 to 4 p.m. April 20 at her home.
Nina was born in St Anthony to Sylvan and Florence Dixon Barney. They lived in Chester on her grandfather’s ranch along the Snake River and eventually the family moved to Rigby.
She met her husband Ray at a dance in Rigby, and were later married at the Taylor Church. They have been together now for 64 years.
After their marriage, they farmed and raised cattle in Shelley, Chesterfield, Roberts and Bone. They eventually settled in Shelley and now winter in Phoenix, Ariz.
Christensen is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her hobbies include playing instruments—especially the accordion—riding horses, traveling, gardening and spending time with her family.
She has five children, Cristie Peery (Doug) of Blackfoot, Kathy Pope (Don) of Idaho Falls, Maria Fassett (Ron) of Rupert, Ken Christensen of Shelley and Cindy Abinante (Tom) of Granite Bay, Calif.
She has 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.