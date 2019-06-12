Cramer to celebrate 90th birthday

An open house will be held in honor of Betty Lou Rencher Cramer’s 90th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 602 Sundance, in Rigby.
Betty lives in Lorenzo and was born in Downey on June 13, 1929. She married her husband Dean Carl Cramer in 1946 in Lorenzo.
She worked at Rushtons Meat before being employed by Jefferson Joint School District No. 251. She retired in 1985.
Betty has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her hobbies include beading, crocheting and gardening.
She has four children, Jerry Cramer (JoAnn) of Lorenzo, Linda Myers (Gary) of Ucon, Nikki Cramer of Idaho Falls and Tena (Mike) Barber of Lorenzo.
She has 15 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.