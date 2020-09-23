Gale Ossmen celebrates 90th birthday

Gale Ossmen of Rigby will be celebrating his 90th birthday with his wife and family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Venue Studio and Event Center.
Gale was born in Rigby in 1930 and married Annie Fell in May of 1957. Together they have six children; Robert (Annette) Ossmen, Suzanne (Stan) Garrett, Connie (Jason) O’Rullian, Renee (Trace) Dawson, Sandy (Rob) Williamson and Jeanine (Loy) Moser; eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Ossmen previously worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 before retiring in 1996. He is also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and is active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The family asks for no gifts, please.