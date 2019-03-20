Gneiting to celebrate 100th birthday

The family of Lloyd Gneiting, of Rigby, is celebrating his 100th birthday at his winter home in Queen Valley, Ariz. on March 20. His friends of Queen Valley will be honoring him with a celebration scheduled at a recreation hall where ice cream and cake will be served, along with a movie depicting his life.
Gneiting married Ellen Gneiting over 71 years ago.
Gneiting served during World War II where he earned five Bronze Stars. After the war, he farmed for many years and worked as an agent for the Farm Bureau. Later he worked for the City of Rigby as the city clerk, treasurer and a Magistrate Judge.
After he retired, Lloyd and Ellen have spent six months of the year in Arizona where they would explore the upper mountains and rock hunt. They also belonged to a bowling club and enjoyed potlucks that would feature their favorite dishes from all over the world from those that lived in Queen Valley.
Together they had three children, Brent Gneiting, Marla Briggs and Kevin Gneiting.