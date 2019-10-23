Graham celebrates 90th birthday

Clay Graham of Rigby will celebrate his 90th birthday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 26 with an open house at Rigby East Stake Center.
Clay was born Nov. 29, 1929. He married Renee P. Graham July 18, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Clay enjoys visiting with friends and family. His children are David (Suzie) Graham of Chandler, Ariz.; Lynn (Robin) Graham of Pheonix, Ariz.; Jeff Graham of Idaho Falls; Paul (Tammy) Graham of Rigby; Nancy Graham of Idaho Falls; and Wendy Sue Hawkes and Keith Ray Graham, both deceased. Clay has 65 great-grandchildren with more to come and 27 grandchildren.
Some of Clay’s favorite things include hot dogs, root beer floats and a good book.