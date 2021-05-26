Jensen celebrates 90th birthday

Donna Elaine Williams Jensen of Rigby recently celebrated her 90th birthday on May 22 at a celebration with family.
Jensen was born May 22, 1931 in Archer, Idaho. She later married Vernon Fred Jensen Sr. Aug. 3, 1952. Jensen was a teacher and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donna loves to sew and is a wonderful cook.
She has three children: Fred Jensen (Liz) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Shawna Madsen (Travis) or Sweet, Idaho, and Vernon Jensen Jr. (Cindy) Loganville, Ga. She also has 11 grandchildren (ten living) and 26 great-grandchildren. Together with her husband, they raised their three grandsons.