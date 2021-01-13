LeMoyne Monk celebrates 96th birthday

LeMoyne Monk of Rigby celebrated his 96 birthday Jan. 12 at his home with family.
Monk was born Jan. 12, 1925 in Orem, Utah. He later married Erma Monk on Oct. 20, 1990, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Monk has five children; Micheal (Karen) Monk of Idaho Falls, Theresa Wood of Chubbuck, Wynn (Nancy) Monk of Rigby, Leslie (Blaine) Frandsen of Syracuse, Utah, and David (Colleen) Monk of Syracuse, Utah.
He worked as a carpenter and a mechanic and retired in 1985. Monk is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he has 20 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
Monk also served his country in the Army in Europe during WWII.