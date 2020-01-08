Marchant celebrates 90th birthday

LaRue Beck Marchant of Grant is turning 90. An open house in her honor will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grant.
LaRue was born Jan. 8, 1930 in Menan. She married Jay Marchant (deceased) March 24, 1950 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Her children are Norman Marchant of Grant and Mark Marchant of Idaho Falls. Her grandchild, Nathan Marchant, lives in Idaho Falls.
LaRue graduated from LDS Business College and worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for six years and Idaho Fresh Pak in Lewisville for five years. For the majority of her life, she has been a homemaker.
She has served in multiple church callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Relief Society president, Young Adult leader and Sunday School teacher in Grant. She is an avid Utah Jazz fan and enjoys bowling, gardening, painting, golfing, fishing, boating, camping and spending time with her family.