Mason celebrates 89th birthday

Reva Rae Mason of Rigby celebrated her 89th birthday Feb. 22. Born in Idaho Falls in 1932, Reva married Sylvan Mason on Valentine’s Day in 1986.
Reva worked as a phone switchboard operator, a dental assistant, and at J. Michael’s floral and gift shop that used to be on Main St. in Rigby. She retired several years after her marriage to Sylvan, sometime in the 90s.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoys camping, fishing, spending time outdoors and being with her family. Some of her favorite memories include taking trips to Alaska with Sylvan to partake in a full summer of fishing.
She has six children: Wes (Nancy) Olsen of Rigby; LaRae (Keith) Grover of Rigby; Bryan (Teresa) Aeschbacher of Rigby; Dianna (Steve) Purser of Rigby; Lynn (Marcy) Aeschbacher of Idaho Falls; and Craig (Tina) Aeschbacher of Rock Hill, S.C. She also has many grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Reva was previously married to Leon “Surge” Aeschbacher, who owned the Huskies Gas Station that was on Main Street in Rigby.