Monk celebrates 90th birthday

Erma Gayle Andersen Monk of Rigby is celebrating her 90th birthday. Monk, formerly of Blackfoot, was born to Sylvan and Bessie Mae Anderson.
At the age of 17, Monk was married and is now the mother of 12 children; six boys and six girls. She also has over 50 grandchildren, over 70 great-grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren.
Monk was baptized in the Snake River Slew and was the Valedictorian of her eighth grade graduating class. A nurse by profession, her family states that she simply loves everyone.
Her children are Sandra Kim, Terrence, Marcus, Danny, Martin, Christine Hulse, Adele Goodsell, Blaine, Cynthia Long, Noreen Enbysk, Susan Hansen and Dewayne Korth.