Ossmen celebrates 83 years

Annie Fell Osssmen of Rigby, Idaho will be celebrating her 83rd birthday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Venue Studio and Event Center.
Ossmen was born in Rigby in 1937. She married Gale Ossmen in May of 1957. Annie previously worked at LPN and retired in 1999. She was also the mother of six children; Robert (Annette) Ossmen, Suzanne (Stan) Garrett, Connie (Jason) O’Rullian, Renee (Trace) Dawson, Sandy (Rob) Williamson and Jeanine (Loy) Moser.
Ossmen also has 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her hobbies include spending time with her family, nursing and camping.
The family gathering will be for Annie and Gale together with social distancing and masking. The family asks for no gifts, please.