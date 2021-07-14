Park celebrates 90th birthday

Carol (Godfrey) Park of Ucon, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 24. Carol was born in Idaho Falls in November of 1930 to Charles and Claudia Godfrey.
In honor of her birthday, the family will be celebrating with an open house at theGarfield LDS Church, located at 71 N 3900 E. The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The family has asked for no presents. The family is celebrating now due to COVID postponing the festivities last year.
Carol married Norman D. Park on July 22, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Carol and her husband were once longtime residents of the Garfield area, and after retirement, moved to Ucon. Their children are: Christine Humphery of Idaho Falls; Susan Landerman of Rigby; Charles Park of Idaho Falls; Eva Smith of Rigby; and Diane Rhodes of Chester, Idaho.
Carol also has 35 grandchildren and 111 great-grandchildren.
Carol is a member of TheChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and has been in the primary, as well as the Young Women’s sports and camp director. Her hobbies include travel, painting, knitting, sewing, stained glass, pottery, basket making and gardening. Carol was once a Bookkeeper, worked at Carol’s Country Accounting, as well as a Beekeeper.