Peterson to celebrate 80th birthday

Marcia Ann (Stewart) Peterson is celebrating her 80th Birthday on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Marcia was born in Salt Lake City to Kenneth Lee and Elayne Stewart. She grew up in Utah and Idaho Falls, Idaho. She went to college at Ricks College.
On August 28, 1959, Marcia married her sweetheart, Gerald Evain Peterson at the LDS 11th Ward Church in Idaho Falls. They spent their honeymoon on Catalina Island. They recently celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary. Marcia lost her dear husband last month.
They are the proud parents of 3 daughters: Kathy Peterson (Dixie Cook) of Boise, Gerri (Robert) McMinn of Rigby and Lisa (Scott) Morgan of Idaho Falls. They also have one granddaughter, Amber Peterson of Idaho Falls.
Marcia is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Marcia has always been the perfect Mom. Everything she did was for her kids and husband. Between running her daughters everywhere for lessons, she spent countless hours ironing clothes, sewing quilts, dance costumes and making clothes and dresses for her daughters. She made special Quilts for the girls as they got married with a tag inside that said “Made with Love by Mom”.
Marcia worked very hard in the yard over the years, making their yard look beautiful!
Marcia also canned all of her family’s fruits and vegetables while they were growing up. There were always crocks of different kinds of pickles lined up in the kitchen. She loved to bake homemade breads and cinnamon rolls and lots of different cookies. At Christmas time, she made the best candy of all. She made peanut clusters, peanut brittle, toffee, caramels, divinity, fudge, turtles and she made it all with lots of love! Besides spending countless hours doing all these things she loved for her family, Marcia also worked at S.H. Kress Co., Don Wilson Drug, Bank of Idaho and Falls Paint & Glass. She installed carpet and worked for U-Turn assembling candy machines with her husband Gerald. Marcia and Gerald worked side by side for many years and made a great team. Marcia finally retired 8 years ago.
She taught her daughters many life long lessons, especially the importance of working hard, the “Golden Rule” and to do the right thing over and over again. Marcia also loved music and was always into the current music of the time, listening to it with her daughters. She taught her daughters to have fun in life and live each day with a “Happy Spirit”. Even when working or doing chores she always made it fun!
Marcia always made friends with the people she would meet, her daughters are always surprised at how many people their mother knows.
Marcia’s favorite thing to do is to spend time with her family. Thank you Mom for your unconditional love and for making our lives so special! We are blessed to have you as our Mother and we are so proud of you and we love you so very much!