Pincock celebrating 90th birthday

Beverly L. (James) Pincock of Rigby will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 17. Beverly was born July 17, 1931 in Escalante, Utah to parents Charles and Clora Lay.
Beverly will be celebrating with her children over a quiet dinner and reminiscing about the “good old days.”
She was first, a wife and mother to eight children. Beverly married Glenn A. James in September 10, 1951, he passed on February 17, 1983. She then married Merrill Pincock (December 2000), he passed in November of 2010. She has 28 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Beverly is a mother to Dave and his wife Judy of Rigby, Doug and his wife Susan of Rigby (deceased), Daryl and his wife Carmel of Rigby, Ron and his wife Val of Council, Dale and his wife Brenda of Rigby, Jolene and her husband Kevin Anderson of Ammon, Kathy and her husband Robert O’Hara of Riverton, Utah, and Colleen and her husband Kent Blessinger of Pocatello.
She loved teaching 2nd grade at Kinghorn Elementary School, Jefferson School District. (1974 — 1994) She was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1987.
She is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has served in many ward and stake callings. Her latest service was as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple before serving a mission at the Nauvoo Temple in 2002 & 2003.
Beverly enjoys music, she likes to listen to the Big Band sounds. She also sings and plays the piano. She is a great cook, seamstress and quilter. Beverly loves to travel and has visited many places, both home and abroad. Her favorite thing is spending time with her family and friends.