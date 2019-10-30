Pinnock to celebrate 80th birthday

Fay Holverson Pinnock of Rigby and her family are celebrating her 80th birthday Nov. 2 with an open house at her home in Rigby.
Fay was born in Idaho Falls Oct. 28, 1939. She married her husband Frank Pinnock (deceased) on Sept. 30, 1960, in Idaho Falls.
Fay owned and operated Pinnock Trophies for 22 years before retiring in 2000. She and her husband then traveled south for the winters for the next 19 years.
Fay enjoys camping and golfing during the summer and can be found playing Pinochle at the Eagles and senior centers. She also loves reading and crocheting.
Fay’s children are sons Lyle (Kristy) of Idaho Falls, Lonny (Mona) of Rigby, Derrin (Michelle) of North Dakota, and daughter Jodi of Rigby. Fay has 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with two more great-grandchildren due next year.
The open house will be 1 to 4 p.m. at 4120 E. 300 N. No gifts, please.