Poole celebrates 80th birthday

Douglas R. Poole of Menan will be celebrating his 80 birthday on August 19.
Douglas was born August 19, 1941 Menan, Idaho to Ellen Billman and John Ralston Poole. He later married Barbara Aldene (Kearsley) Poole on August 14, 1964, in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple.
Together they share six children: Wendy (Van) Heder of Rexburg; Travis (Lisa) Poole of Lehi, Utah; Jason (Nicole) Poole of Farmington, Utah; Lance (Rachel) Poole of Rigby; Bryce (Verena) Poole of Rigby; Nancy (Justin) Morris of Taylor, Utah.
Douglas was a Math and Computer Programing teaching at Idaho Falls High School and Education Computer Coordinator for School District #91 in Idaho Falls for many years. He also spent many years serving the Young Men in the scouting program, earning the Silver Beaver award, and served in many leadership positions in the wards and stakes.
Douglas and Aldene served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the the Temple and Family History Mission in Salt Lake City, Utah. They served for 27 months in the training zone. Upon returning, they were called and served as directors of the BYU-Idaho Family History Center, on campus, for eight and a half years.
The event is located at his son Lance Poole's Home at 4152 E 421 N in Rigby with an open house on August 13 at 5:30 p.m.