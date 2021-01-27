Reva Beyeler celebrates 100th birthday

Celebrating a century of love and service, Reva Mae Swenson Beyeler will turn 100 on February 8, 2021, Reva was born February 8, 1921. She has seen the automobile and airplane become the normal means of transportation. She has seen medicine develop in the ability to save lives and to prevent childhood diseases. She has witnessed many more significant changes in the way we live today. If you ask her, her favorite inventions in her lifetime are the invention of automatic washing machines and automatic clothes dryers.
Reva was born and raised in Star Valley, Wyoming. In her final year of high school, she met Max Beyeler. They were married after graduation on June 8, 1939, in the Logan Utah Temple. Max passed away after 68 years of marriage. They had eight children: Kerry, Sharon, Merrill, Diane, Ellen, Blake, Sundy, and Rebecca.
After moving from their childhood homes, Max and Reva lived in Menan, Leadore, and Rigby, Idaho. After the passing of her husband, Reva moved to Ucon, Idaho, where she resides.
While living in Leadore, Reva worked for many years as a lunchroom manager for the Leadore School. She cared about each child that came through her lunch line and knew them all by name. She also worked as an assistant post master in Leadore. After selling their ranch, Max and Reva moved to Rigby, Idaho.
In Rigby they made many lasting friendships and Reva had time to pursue her love of family research and history. It was here too, that she and Max served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As a young girl, Reva was a very capable student and she has continued to learn throughout her life. She still enjoys reading a wide variety of literature.
Due to COVID, the family will not be hosting an open house or large gathering. In keeping with her life of service, her family members are each completing an act of service with the goal of finishing 100 hours of service before her birthday. We invite any who are interested to join us in completing an act of service in her honor.