Rigby resident turns 100

Fay Otera Evans Dansie of Rigby celebrated her 100th birthday this past weekend on July 13.
Dansie was born July 16, 1919 in Sugar City and is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married her husband Ronald F. Dansie Sr. in Salt Lake City and the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage before Ronald died. Dansie was “lucky enough to be a housewife” during that time.
The Dansies had seven children together: Ronald, Carolyn (deceased), Shirley, Bryan, Craig (deceased), Gayla and Lori Ann. Altogether, Fay Dansie has 120 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family celebrated Dansie’s birthday at Rigby City Park.