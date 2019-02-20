Rumsey to celebrate 100th birthday

The family of Letha Rumsey, of Ririe, is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living in Idaho Falls.
She was born Feb. 22, 1919 to Alma and Elizabeth Moss. She married Jack Rumsey on Feb. 14, 1936 in Ririe. During the early years of their marriage they lived in Kilgore, where Jack and his brother operated a 140-acre ranch. When their daughter Patricia was old enough to start school, they moved to Ririe where they resided for over 70 years.
Jacked passed away in Brenda, Ariz. over 25 years ago.
Over the years she worked in several potato warehouses in the area, worked at Gateway Service in Ririe and Ron’s Army Store in Rigby. She also traveled to many National Parks with her husband where they participated in highway beautification projects.
In 2003 she moved to Idaho Falls, and at the age of 95 she moved into assisted living.
Her hobbies included fishing and hunting wild game with her husband and sons. She was an excellent fisherman and could out-fish the best of them. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She has four children, George (deceased), Patricia Smith of Rigby, Russ of Pocatello and Ryan of Idaho Falls.
She has five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.