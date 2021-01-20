Ruth Nancy Bean Hansen turns 90

Ruth Nancy Bean Hansen of Monteview will be celebrating her 90th birthday Jan. 20, 2021. She has been an example of hard work, ingenuity, friendship and service throughout her life. What a legacy she has provided for her children and posterity!
Grandma, as she is so lovingly known by her 48 grandchildren, 129+ great grandchildren and 11+ great, great grandchildren, was born January 20, 1931, at the home of her Grandma Birch, in Wilford, Idaho. Her parents, Lloyd and Millie Birch Bean, along with her three older sisters, were excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl into their life and home along with her twin brother, Ralph, born a few minutes later. Ruth was quite the tomboy growing up with her brother, Ralph, in Francesiding, on the dry farm. When she was 10 yrs. old the family now totaling eight children, with two more girls and a little boy, moved to St. Anthony for a few years. Then they moved to Milo. While living in Milo, Ruth met George Lars Hansen. The family eventually moved to Shelley, where she graduated from Shelley High School. George and Ruth’s courting continued and they were married January 7, 1949 and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple, December 21, 1949.
In 1952, the young couple moved to Terreton. They later moved to Monteview in 1957. George had heard of the “Desert Land Act”. He and Ruth applied and homesteaded 640 acres. Working alongside each other, they helped turn the desert sage brush to fertile fields. Besides working with her husband in the fields, Ruth loved to beautify her home and yard, especially with flowers of every kind. She is a talented seamstress and is known throughout the valley for her original and outstanding quilts. Her membership and service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has brought her and her family great blessings. She loves doing genealogy and has enjoyed her callings; i.e. working as temple worker, working in the ward and stake Relief Societies, and the Young Women program.
Ruth’s loving husband, George, of 69 years passed away suddenly on Dec. 14, 2017. They lived a full and adventurous life together. Their greatest joy was their children and posterity.
Their children: Carrie (Bob) Fausett of Talmage, Utah; Cody (Bob) Telford of Monteview; Jackie (Lee) Pfeiffer of Malad; Brenda (David) Arcilesi of Sandy, Utah; Kent (Ann) Hansen of Rigby; Debbie (Robert) Ball of Hamer; Chad (Heather) Hansen of Lima, MT; and Kirt (Sandra) Hansen of Monteview; wish their loving mother a very happy birthday!