Smith to celebrate his 90th birthday

K. Doyle Smith of Rigby will be celebrating their 90th birthday March 2. Due to COVID-19, a celebration will be held at a later date.
Smith was born in Rigby, Idaho in 1931 and was later married to Geraldine Pond Smith on June 13, 1951 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
Smith enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean conflict and served for four years. During that time he {span}married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine Pond,{/span} and together they started their family.
After returning, he went to Idaho State College graduating with a degree in Business. He worked in banking and in purchasing at Idaho Fresh Pak before becoming a partner at Pacific Container in Idaho Falls, Idaho where he stayed for 22 years. He enjoyed calling on and helping his customers and made lifelong friends.Smith retired in 1990.
Smith was a member of the Lions Club for about 30 years where he enjoyed giving service to the community. He also served on the Rigby City Council for 8 years. Smith has served in many capacities over the years including as Bishop, Stake Presidency Counselor and in the Stake High Council. He and his wife Gerry served a mission to Albuquerque, New Mexico. He currently serves as the Stake Patriarch for the Rigby Idaho Stake.
Smith enjoys fishing and golfing and being with his family. His children are Carol and Cliff Beesley (Rigby), Keith and Gina Smith (Rigby), Steve and Cindy Smith (Rigby), and Lana and Brad Anderson (Rigby). He also has 14 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.