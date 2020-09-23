Sommers celebrates 90th birthday

The Sommers children are pleased to announce that their mother, Mila Jean Freeman Sommers of Rigby, celebrated her 90th birthday Sept. 21, 2020.
Sommers was born Sept. 21, 1930 in Rexburg, Idaho. She was married to her sweetheart, Gail Sommers, for 56 years until his passing in 2004. Their family consists of two children, Richard Sommers of Rigby, Idaho, and Connie (Bruce) Scott of Ucon, Idaho. They also have seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Sommers’ family says they’re proud of her tremendous example of service to her family, community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for which her family has followed her example and sent out six missionaries to Germany, Texas, and in November, Paris, France. Sommers is always ready with a meal, car ride or anything she can do or give to help those ill, in-need or carrying heavy burdens.
She previously worked as a Line Assigner for Century Link before retiring in 1989. Sommers enjoys sewing, quilting and crafting and her abilities are known nationwide, with requests from as far away as Florida and up into Canada.
Before the recent closing of the Idaho Falls Temple, Sommers enjoyed working there once a week as a volunteer. She has held numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, some of which were Young Women’s President, Relief Society Compassionate Service Leader and Nursery Leader, one that she especially loved where the little ones called her “Grandma.”
The family asks that in lieu of gifts, her friends give her a phone call are send a card with best wishes for her 90th birthday.