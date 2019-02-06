Stoddard celebrates 88th birthday

Bonnie Stoddard, of Dubois, celebrated her 88th birthday Feb. 3 with a party held in her honor in Dubois Feb. 4.
Stoddard was born on Feb. 3, 1931 in Groveland. She married Ross Stoddard Jan. 10, 1948. They were together until Ross passed away in December of 1996.
Over the years she worked as a secretary at the United States Sheep Experimentation Station in Dubois from 1963 to 1992. After retiring in 1992, Stoddard continued to write for The Farm Times, Post Register, the Standard Journal and The Jefferson Star.
Her hobbies include working with the Lions Club, University of Idaho Extension Homemakers, 4-H and attending the Beaver Creek Ward, Cowboy Church and other church related events. She is also involved in 7K Metals and enjoys visiting with her children and grandchildren. She was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame in March 2018.
She has two children, David (Billie) of Idaho Falls and Vicky (Wade) Beckman of Roberts. She has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild with another on the way.