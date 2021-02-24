Warner celebrates 90th birthday

Nadine Hansen Warner of Rigby will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 5, 2021. Nadine was born in Idaho Falls on March 5, 1931 to Ole and Lula Jensen Hansen of Menan. Her father was a Norwegian immigrant and Nadine has proudly carried on some of his native traditions with her family.
She married Donald V Warner on November 2, 1951 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Their six children are Richard Alan (Joyce), Van H. (Karen), Dennis Kim (deceased), William Roger (Kristine), Julie Kaye (Reino) Macki, and DeAnne Warner. Nadine has fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Nadine enjoys having many of her family nearby.
Nadine’s early schooling was in Menan and Midway High School where she was yearbook editor and one of four high-honors graduates in the class of 1949. She continued her education at Idaho Falls Business College where she became an adept bookkeeper. She applied her skills at various area businesses including Jefferson County School District 251 where she retired in 1996 as Treasurer.
Nadine has served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in nearly every capacity available to women. She also served with her husband as missionaries in the Canada Halifax Mission on Prince Edward Island from 1997-1999, eight years in the Ricks College 4th Stake, and ten years as baptismal workers in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She was one of the originators of the women’s singing group, The Chansonettes, and a member of the Rigby Study Club. She is a wonderful cook and famous for her cinnamon rolls.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration will be held at a later date. Please send any birthday wishes care of: Roger Warner 432 N. 3900 E. Rigby, ID, 83442.