New Arrivals

A daughter, Nellie, was born Oct. 17, 2018, to Trent and Cara Van Leuven, of Mackay. She was 7 pounds, 9 ounces. She is welcomed home by brother Everett and Ahmeeka, grandparents Jody and Carla Schmardebeck of Rigby and Jerry and Krystal Van Leuven and great-grandparents Vail Van Leuven, of Roberts, Fred Price or Rigby and Lyle Schmardebeck, of St Anthony.
