Braden Grant of Rigby marries Brittney Landon

Braden Grant of Rigby and Brittney Landon of Highland, UT, were married March 6 in Rexburg.
A reception was held in Rigby following their ceremony and an Open House will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. March 14 in Highland, UT at 9621 N. 6050 W.
The bride’s parents are Bret and Terri Landon of Highland, UT and Dave and Cheryl Williamson also of Highland, UT
The groom’s parents are Dave and Stacy Grant of Rigby.
The couple honeymooned in Zion’s National Park and will make their home in Rigby.
Grant has a degree from the College of Eastern Idaho and is a diesel mechanic with Super T Transport. Landon has a degree from Brigham Young University — Idaho and is a pharmacy technician at Broulims.