Campbell earns Eagle Scout award

Brayden Dee Campbell, 14, of Rigby, son of Greg and Janel Campbell, earned his Eagle Scout award in scout troop No. 29. Campbell received his award at a presentation March 2 at the Rigby South Stake Center.
For his Eagle Scout project, he spent 95 hours reinforcing wheelchair accessible sidewalk to the pavilion at Jefferson County Lake. The project was inspired by his great-grandmother. He currently has 25 merit badges, a Cedar Badge, Arrow of Light and Chaplain Award.
He is a freshman at Rigby High School.