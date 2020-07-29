Darwin and Sharon Casper celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a family dinner at their daughter’s home in Idaho Falls July 5. They were married July 1, 1960 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They have lived their entire married life in Lewisville where Darwin ran a sand and gravel construction business. Sharon worked for Drs. Aesal and Aldon Tall, substitute taught and worked at the INL for a period of time.
They have both been involved in their church and community. Darwin served as a Jefferson County Commissioner, plays the piano and is a rock hound and makes beautiful jewelry, belt buckles, etc. Sharon has been involved with Jefferson County Republican Women, the PTO and the Lewisville Library. She enjoys sewing, crafts and reading.
They are the parents of four children: Lisa (Mike) Bailey of Idaho Falls; Colleen (Robert) Poole of Menan; Peggy (Steve) Fransen of Idaho Falls and Kevin (Reyna) Casper of Coltman. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.