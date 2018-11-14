Chavez receives volleyball scholarship

Dulce Chavez, a senior at Clark County High School, was recently awarded a scholarship by the District Six Idaho volleyball officials. She plans to attend college in Idaho Falls at the College of Eastern Idaho in the fall. Her plans are to go into medical assisting and eventually obtain a bachelor’s degree in radiographic science.
Chavez played volleyball throughout her junior and senior high years. During her time in high school, she has participated in student government, yearbook, and cheerleading. Currently she is working with “Beyond the Bell.” It is the school district’s after school program.
Football homecoming in September held a big surprise for Chavez, as she was crowned Homecoming Queen.
“I honestly didn’t expect to win, but I am glad that the student body voted for me. I am honored,” she said.
There have been some big challenges already in Chavez’s life. Her mom, Leticia, battled cancer for years. She passed on at the beginning of the school year, but before her mom’s passing the school district held a graduation ceremony for Chavez. The ceremony was held at their house so Leticia could witness her daughter’s graduation.
“It has been a rollercoaster,” Chavez said about her years in school.
She said she is ready for the challenge of college.