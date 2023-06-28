Clark County High School announces honor rolls
File Photo

With the end of the spring semester, several students are recognized for their dedication to academic pursuits. The Clark County High School Honor Rolls for the Spring 2023 semester are as follows:

High Honors — Riggin Downs, Joriana Haroldsen, Brooklynn Irick, Lexie Irick, Emma Rangel, Ashley Resendiz, Yahami Resendiz, and Hunter Stevens.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.