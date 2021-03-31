Cooks celebrate 60 years of marriage

D. Steve Cook and VaLeta Cunningham Cook are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The Cooks were married March 31, 1961.
The couple has lived in Ammon and Rigby since they wed. Steve worked for Utah Power and Light and retired in 1998. Steve still works as the Director for Rigby’s Park and Rodeo and has done so for 46 years.
VaLeta was the Manager for Jefferson County School Lunch in Menan and retired from this position in 2001.
Steve and VaLeta are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Steve has had the opportunity to serve as Bishop and High Councilman. VaLeta has served as Primary President and as a Young Women’s counselor.
VaLeta enjoys spending time with their grandchildren and doing crafts and Steve enjoys racing horses and spending time with family.
Together they have four children: Kathleen (Doug) Anderson of Rigby, Idaho; Val S. (Rikki) Cook of Bountiful, Utah; Don R. (Marcee) Cook of Eagle, Idaho; and Lyle G. (Stephanie) Cook of Eagle, Idaho. They also have 14 grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.