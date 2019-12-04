Davids celebrates 90th birthday

Phyllis Davids of Menan recently turned 90.
Phyllis was born Dec. 1, 1929 in Wilford, Idaho. On June 9, 1948, she married her husband, Rex Davids, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her children are Kim Davids of Rigby, David Davids of Ririe and Gene Davids of Idaho Falls.
Phyllis worked at Idaho Fresh Pak in Lewisville for 10 years, and worked as a rural mail carrier for 30 years. She retired at 65. Phyllis loves golf and is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She has four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She celebrated her birthday at her residence, Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby.