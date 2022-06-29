Elder Brayden Campbell called to Philippines
Courtesy Photo

Elder Brayden Campbell, son of Greg and Janel Campbell, has been called to serve a two-yearvmission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Cabana Tuan Philippines Mission.

He will speak in the Rigby First Ward on Sunday, June 26, and will enter the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on July 8.

