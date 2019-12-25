Davie and Bringhurst to marry

Cassie Davie of Rigby and Trevor Bringhurst of Santa Clara, Utah, have chosen to be married in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Cassie’s grandfather, Robert L. Craner will seal the couple.
Cassie is the daughter of Mick and Lisa Davie of Rigby. She is a 2011 graduate of Rigby High School. She served a mission in the Georgia Atlanta North Mission and graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in visual communications. She is now employed by Jane.com.
Trevor is the son of Ken and Kristi Bringhurst of Santa Clara. He is a 2010 graduate of Snow Canyon High School and served a mission in the New York Rochester Mission. He graduated from Utah Valley University with a bachelor’s degree in outdoor recreational therapy and is now employed by the U.S. Forest Service.
A reception will be held in their honor 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the LDS Church located on County Line Road 5th N. 3900 E. in Rigby. An open house will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 in Santa Clara.
Following their marriage, the couple plans to live in Provo, Utah.