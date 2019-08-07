Zaugg and Palmer to marry

Trevor Michael Zaugg, of Ririe, and Sonora Sharon Palmer, of Preston, Idaho, have chosen to be married Aug. 9 at the Idaho Falls Temple.
Trevor is the son of Michael and Vonda Zaugg. He is a 2014 graduate of Ririe High School and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tulsa, Okla.
Sonora is the daughter of Spencer and Brooke Palmer of Preston, Idaho. She is a 2018 graduate of Preston High School, where she participated in FFA, Key Club and the EMT program.
A reception will be held in their honor 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ located at 285 2nd W in Ririe.
After the wedding the couple will continue their education at Brigham Young University-Idaho, where Trevor is majoring in advanced vehicle systems and Sonora is majoring in ag business.