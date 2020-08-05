Evans and Briggs to wed

Mariah Evans, daughter of Rob and Annette Evans of Provo, Utah, and Gage Briggs, son of Bryan and Krista Briggs of Rigby, will celebrate their marriage at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 8 at The Sereno Event Center.

Evans is a 2016 graduate of Provo High School and is currently studying pre-nursing at Brigham Young University — Idaho in Rexburg. She previously served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseville, Calif.

Briggs is a 2016 graduate of Rigby High School and is currently studying computer science at Brigham Young University — Idaho. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseville, Calif. Briggs is currently employed at HAS Inc.