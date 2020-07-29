Gary Spaulding celebrates 85th birthday

Gary Spaulding of Rigby is celebrating his 85th birthday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aug. 1 at his home, located at 3879 E 500 N.
There will be a drive-by celebration for those that would like to wish him a happy birthday, and those wanting to stay and visit needs to brings a mask to keep everyone safe.
Spaulding was born in Burton, Idaho, and was married to the late JoAnna Nielsen Spaulding in St. Anthony, idaho July 26, 1957.
He previously worked for the Forest Service and as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the INEL. He retired in 1998. Spaulding also served in the Korean War.
Spaulding is a past president and long time volunteer for the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum, and loves to be in the mountains picking huckleberries. He also enjoys bowling.
He and JoAnn were the parents of Sherri Hunting of Rigby, Kristy Johnson of Rigby, Karen Bowen of Idaho Falls, Leisa Kelsey of Rigby, MaryAnn Stanger of Rexburg, Toni Dalley of Idaho Falls, and Heidi Hart of Menan.
He has 20 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.