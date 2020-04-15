Goody receives acceptance into radiography program

Courtney Goody, daughter of Greg and Lyndsay Goody, graduated from Rigby High School as apart of the class of 2018.
Courtney recently received acceptance into the Weber State University Radiography Program and has been assigned to the Logan Regional Medical Center clinical site.
Lyndsay stated that right out of high school, Courtney knew she wanted to complete a radiography program, and that’s what drew her to Weber State. Courtney hopes to become an ultrasound tech following her schooling.
According to Weber State’s website, those in the program become experts in medical imaging through ionizing radiation, sounds waves or magnetic fields. Students gain clinical experience as well as certifications.
“She’s loved all of her classes,” Lyndsay said.