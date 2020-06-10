Guymons celebrate 50th anniversary

Leon “V.” Guymon and Maxeen Paskett Guymon of Rigby will celebrate their 50 wedding anniversary June 12.
Leon and Maxeen’s children are holding a drive-thru open house celebration June 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for family and friends and ask to please refrain from bringing gifts.
Leon and Maxeen were married in the Logan, Utah Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have since lived in Logan, Utah, Roberts, Idaho and now 47 years in Rigby.
Leon worked at Muir-Roberts for about seven years and then worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints starting as a custodian and retiring as a Meeting House Mechanic after 34 years in August of 2010. He also volunteered for the Rigby City Fire department and served as Fire Chief for 10 years. He retired as Fire Chief in July of 2002. Leon has served faithfully for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various positions. Leon’s hobbies include ham radio, traveling with friends and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He now enjoys serving as President of the Board of the Jefferson County Historical Museum in Rigby and spends time volunteering and giving tours of the museum.
Maxeen has worked in several positions with young children. Volunteering often at the school when her children were young, she also worked as a Special Education Aide and had a preschool in her home for a short time. Maxeen also worked for Cleary Building for nine years. She retired from this in 2005. Maxeen has served faithfully for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various positions. Currently, Maxeen enjoys serving as secretary of the Dorian Camp of The Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Her hobbies include needlepoint crafts, sewing, ham radio, traveling with friends and spending time with children and great-grandchildren. She also serves on the Board of the Jefferson County Historical Museum in Rigby and spends time volunteering with her husband.
Leon and Maxeen have four children; Karen (Richard) Waters living in Layton, Utah; Ron Guymon (deceased); Alan (Lindsey) Guymon living in Rigby, Idaho; and Heidi (Shane) McCann living in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They have 12 grand-children and five great-grandchildren.