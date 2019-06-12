Johnson graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Wyatt X. Johnson, son of Joyce X. and Edward L. Johnson of Rigby, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Johnson, a 2019 graduate of Ririe High School, completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Through this training he earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.