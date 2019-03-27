Johnson to celebrate retirement

J. Howard Johnson, of Ririe, is celebrating his retirement from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, NRCS, with an open house March 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the USDA Service Center, 210 South 5th West in Rigby.
Howard has 40 years of Federal Service. He began his career in 1979 with the U.S. Geological Survey Water Resources Division in Idaho Falls. In 1981 he started as a Soil Conservationist in the NRCS office in Idaho Falls. In 1985 he became District Conservationist for the St. Anthony field office, staying for 6 years. Howard began working as District Conservationist in the Rigby field office in 1991, serving farmers and ranchers in Jefferson and Clark counties for 28 years.
Throughout the years Howard has aided farmers with planning and installing numerous conservation practices to improve agriculture and conserve natural resources. He has been involved in natural resources youth education from grade school through high school and many scout groups.
Howard and his wife Nancy raised 8 children at their home in the Ririe area, where they own and operate a 145-acre family farm. They currently have 15 grandchildren.