Jones celebrates 99th birthday

Norma Jones of Rigby was born Aug. 3, 1921 in Malad to Eli and Mary Jones. She is the youngest of nine children.
Jones married the late JW Jones and together they had four children: Janeil, Michael, Patty and Sandra, who say she has been a wonderful wife and mother over these many years.
She worked at the Farm Home Loan Administration and as a cattleman, and one of her hobbies is needlework.
She has nine grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren who are always so happy to visit with their sweet grandmothers, who is always smiling.
Jones has always been a hard worker, wonderful example and a great friend, giving many years of service to friends, neighbors and family. She is described as an optimist that can light up a room with her smile.
Jones is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served in many callings, including as Relief Society President, as well as in the temple.