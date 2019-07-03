Lewis earns doctoral degree

Jennifer Kay Lewis, granddaughter of Kay and Monte Jenson and daughter of Sheila and Mike Lewis, all of Ririe, graduated with her doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology June 17 from the University of Oregon. Lewis grew up in Ririe.
During her time in graduate school, Lewis received several awards including a Distinguished Teaching Award from the University of Oregon and the Graduate Student Research award from the International Society for the Improvement and Teaching of Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, an international award given to one graduate student a year.
Lewis researches how people regulate their emotions using brain imaging technology and other physiological measurements. She has been using this knowledge to try to understand how to make mental health treatments more effective.
Lewis trained as a clinician in Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and has interned at the Veteran’s Affairs office, the Oregon State psychiatric hospital and various community mental health settings.
Lewis will continue on at the University of Oregon as a postdoctoral research assistant.