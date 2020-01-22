Four Rigby natives made the Fall 2019 Dean’s List or President’s List at two out-of-state universities.
Daidree Crane and Whitney Keller made honor roll at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
The two are among 18% of DSU students to receive the recognition. A total of 1,978 students were included on the university’s honor rolls. Students must achieve a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA to be included on the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
On the other side of the country, senior Kaylee Fried and sophomore David Deford made the Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Mo.
The college requires students to have a 3.3. or higher semester GPA to be included on the list. Students must also complete a minimum of 12 credits and have no “D,” “F” or “Incomplete grades for the semester.
Kaylee Fried is studying psychology and David Deford is studying management.