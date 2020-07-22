Champlain College
Teri Hurley of Rigby is majoring in Computer Forensics and Digital Investigations has been named to the Champlain College President’s list for the Spring 2020 semester. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.
Bemidji State University
Noah Bostic of Rigby earned President’s List honors for the Spring 2020 semester from Bemidji State University located in Bemidji, Minn. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Harding University
Anthony Todd of Rigby received a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. He will be recognized in the university’s virtual graduation ceremony Aug. 15.