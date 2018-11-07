Rigby resident and Korean War Veteran George Marriott recently received his 60-year pin with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004.
Marriott joined the VFW in 1958 after serving in the Korean War in the early 50s.
He told The Jefferson Star Oct. 29 that when he joined the post in the 1950s, there were a few World War I veterans that were members of the post. Three of the veterans were Walk Eschler, Jim Durrant and Les Ball.
In his 60 years with the VFW, Marriott said a couple of his fondest memories include nominating the late Keith Scott as the State Commander in 1966, attending Memorial and Veteran’s Day services in the community and attending funeral services for fellow veterans.
In addition, Marriott said he served as the VFW Post No. 1004 Commander in 1966 and he and his late wife Joyce were over the Voice of Democracy Program for over 25 years.
Marriott received his 60 year pin at the September VFW meeting.